Log In or Subscribe to read more
Chicago Tribune Amazoncom Inc is paying $45 million, or $5114/sf, for the Central Steel and Wire Plant, an 879,900-square-foot industrial property in Chicago Ryerson Holdings Corp, a Chicago company that processes and distributes industrial metals,...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of GHC Housing Partners has paid $2653 million, or $167,911/unit, for Elements at Sloane Lake, a 158-unit apartment property in Denver The Los Angeles company purchased the complex from the Foundation for...
San Antonio Business Journal Exeter Property Group has bought a two-building industrial property at 1727 Cornerway Blvd in San Antonio’s Northeast Side area An affiliate of Soto-Fis Investments LLC of San Antonio sold the 280,653-square-foot...
KKR & Co has acquired Park 12 Hundred, a 290,000-square-foot industrial property in Westminster, Colo The New York investment firm paid $5025 million, or about $17328, according to a report from CoStar Group It bought the complex, at 11647-11703...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Woodspear Properties has paid $298 million, or $256,897/unit, for Fox Run Lofts, a 116-unit apartment property in Englewood, Colo, about 20 miles southeast of Denver The San Marcos, Calif, real estate...
Triad Business Journal An affiliate of NFI Industries has bought a former Kmart distribution center in Greensboro, NC, for $74 million, or about $4774/sf The Camden, NJ, company bought the 155-square-foot industrial facility, which sits on 94 acres...
Pacific Development Partners has paid $117 million, or $329,577/unit, for the newly built Montreux, a 355-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Los Angeles investment and development company purchased the complex from the Statesman Group of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pantzer Properties Inc has paid $845 million, or about $352,083/unit, for the 240-unit Alexan apartment property in Wrentham, Mass, about 35 miles south of Boston The New York multifamily specialist...
Commercial Observer Paceline Equity Partners has acquired the 6,000-square-foot retail condominium at 106 Spring St in Manhattan The Dallas private-equity firm bought the space via a foreclose auction that was conducted under the Uniform Commercial...