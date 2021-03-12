Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal A groundbreaking is slated for May on a 293,000-square-foot industrial project in Georgetown, Texas, about 28 miles north of Austin, Texas Titan Development Ltd is the project’s developer It’s being built on a...
San Antonio Business Journal MNO Partners is planning to develop a 227-unit luxury apartment project in the San Antonio suburb of New Braunfels, Texas The Austin, Texas, developer has proposed the property for 10 acres at the northwest corner of...
AZ Big Media Related Group has broken ground on Town Deer Valley, a 388-unit luxury apartment property in Phoenix The Miami developer expects the project’s first units to be ready in the second quarter of next year Town Deer Valley, at 24032...
Only 114 applications for conditional green cards through the country's EB-5 visa program were processed during the first nine months of last year That's down 952 percent from the 2,386 applications during the first nine months of 2019, and was due...
Commercial Observer Bank Leumi has provided $140 million of construction financing for a 234-unit apartment project in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the developer, a venture of Rabsky Group and Spencer Equity Group, to retire $91 million of debt...
Charlotte Business Journal The buzz is that Amazoncom Inc has plans for a 183,000-square-foot industrial building near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport Plans have been filed to develop the property on a 504-acre site at 4226 Beam Road A...
Triad Business Journal Upland Development Co LLC has recently purchased a 136-acre development site in Winston-Salem, NC, for a planned 110,000-square-foot industrial project The property is being built on a speculative basis, at 475 Enterprise...
Triad Business Journal An affiliate of NFI Industries has bought a former Kmart distribution center in Greensboro, NC, for $74 million, or about $4774/sf The Camden, NJ, company bought the 155-square-foot industrial facility, which sits on 94 acres...
South Florida Business Journal The developer of the 84-unit One Thousand Museum luxury condominium complex in Miami has been hit with an $827 million foreclosure suit The suit was filed by Motcomb Estates against a venture led by developer Gilberto...