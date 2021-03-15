Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal Flagship Pioneering is in advanced talks to fully lease the 289,000-square-foot laboratory building that’s under construction on a three-acre site at 101 South St in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass A venture of...
Commercial Observer A venture of Taconic Partners, Nuveen Real Estate and LaSalle Investment Management has secured $393 million of construction financing for the development of the 400,000-square-foot life-sciences project at 125 West End Ave in...
Dallas Morning News Provident Realty Advisors plans to break ground soon the 300,000-square-foot Plano Commerce Center in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Dallas developer is developing the three-building complex between Shiloh and North Star...
South Florida Business Journal Servitas has been approved to build a workforce-housing property in Miami Beach, Fla The Irving, Texas, company is developing the complex on a 19,750-square-foot lot at 224 23rd St, near the Miami City Ballet The...
Austin Business Journal A groundbreaking is slated for May on a 293,000-square-foot industrial project in Georgetown, Texas, about 28 miles north of Austin, Texas Titan Development Ltd is the project’s developer It’s being built on a...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of GHC Housing Partners has paid $2653 million, or $167,911/unit, for Elements at Sloane Lake, a 158-unit apartment property in Denver The Los Angeles company purchased the complex from the Foundation for...
San Antonio Business Journal MNO Partners is planning to develop a 227-unit luxury apartment project in the San Antonio suburb of New Braunfels, Texas The Austin, Texas, developer has proposed the property for 10 acres at the northwest corner of...
AZ Big Media Related Group has broken ground on Town Deer Valley, a 388-unit luxury apartment property in Phoenix The Miami developer expects the project’s first units to be ready in the second quarter of next year Town Deer Valley, at 24032...
San Francisco Business Times Pacific Gas and Electric Co is in the market to sell its 14 million-square-foot headquarters in downtown San Francisco The energy company has hired CBRE to market the property, which is expected to fetch around $800...