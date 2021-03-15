Log In or Subscribe to read more
CIT Group Inc has provided $424 million of construction financing for the 322-unit Novel Harpeth Heights apartment project that’s being built in the Nashville, Tenn, suburb of Bellevue, Tenn A venture of Crescent Communities and Pearl Street...
Jacksonville Business Journal Stellar, a Jacksonville, Fla, construction firm, has wrapped up work on the 106-room Tru by Hilton hotel in that city’s Mandarin neighborhood Driftwood Hospitality manages the four-story property at 2970 Hartley...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Kushner Cos and Block Capital Group has lined up an $80 million construction loan to build a mixed-use project in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood Axos Bank and Fortress Credit were the lenders The...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of AEW Capital Management has sold the Cascades at the Hammocks, a 264-unit apartment property in Miami for $6295 million, or about $238,447/unit The Boston investment manager sold the garden-style...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Shafer Richardson Inc is planning to build the 237-unit Raya Apartments in Richfield, Minn, about seven miles south of Minneapolis The Minneapolis developer had purchased the project’s development site, at...
Boston Business Journal Flagship Pioneering is in advanced talks to fully lease the 289,000-square-foot laboratory building that’s under construction on a three-acre site at 101 South St in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass A venture of...
Commercial Observer A venture of Taconic Partners, Nuveen Real Estate and LaSalle Investment Management has secured $393 million of construction financing for the development of the 400,000-square-foot life-sciences project at 125 West End Ave in...
REBusiness Online Anton DevCo has broken ground on Anton Pacific, a 205-unit luxury apartment complex in downtown Santa Cruz, Calif The Walnut Creek, Calif, developer is building the seven-story property at the corner of Laurel Street and Pacific...
Dallas Morning News Provident Realty Advisors plans to break ground soon the 300,000-square-foot Plano Commerce Center in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Dallas developer is developing the three-building complex between Shiloh and North Star...