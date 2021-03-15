Log In or Subscribe to read more
JRK Property Holdings Inc has paid $907 million, or $553,048/unit, for Harrison Glendale, a 164-unit apartment property in Glendale, Calif, about nine miles north of Los Angeles The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the property from an...
Bender Cos has paid $1965 million, or $70,178/unit, for the 280-unit Lakeview Apartments in Kalamazoo, Mich The Chicago investor purchased the complex from Property Resource Associates, which was represented by JLL Capital Markets The property, at...
Boston Business Journal Flagship Pioneering is in advanced talks to fully lease the 289,000-square-foot laboratory building that’s under construction on a three-acre site at 101 South St in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass A venture of...
Commercial Observer A venture of Taconic Partners, Nuveen Real Estate and LaSalle Investment Management has secured $393 million of construction financing for the development of the 400,000-square-foot life-sciences project at 125 West End Ave in...
A venture of Wheelock Street Capital and Camber Development has paid $33 million, or $15588/sf, for a 212,000-square-foot industrial building in the Boston suburb of Northborough, Mass The venture bought the property from Capri Egm, a Chicago...
Chicago Tribune Amazoncom Inc is paying $45 million, or $5114/sf, for the Central Steel and Wire Plant, an 879,900-square-foot industrial property in Chicago Ryerson Holdings Corp, a Chicago company that processes and distributes industrial metals,...
Commercial Observer Blackstone Group has signed a lease for an additional 80,000 square feet of headquarters space at 345 Park Ave, a 18 million-sf office building in Manhattan The New York investment manager now occupies about 720,000 sf at the...
Crain’s New York Business Annaly Commercial Real Estate Group has sued the owner of Manhattan’s Andaz Hotel, alleging that it defaulted on a $55 million loan against the 253-room property In its suit, which was filed in Manhattan Supreme...
The Real Deal A venture of CIM Group and LIVWRK is offering for sale 320 apartment units at 85 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY Cushman & Wakefield has been tapped to market the units, which could sell for $235 million, or $734,375/unit The 85 Jay...