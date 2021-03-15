Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Construction is slated to start this summer on the first phase of a 255,000-square-foot biomanufacturing campus in Holly Springs, NC Crescent Communities of Charlotte, NC, is developing the three-building property on a...
Jacksonville Business Journal Stellar, a Jacksonville, Fla, construction firm, has wrapped up work on the 106-room Tru by Hilton hotel in that city’s Mandarin neighborhood Driftwood Hospitality manages the four-story property at 2970 Hartley...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Kushner Cos and Block Capital Group has lined up an $80 million construction loan to build a mixed-use project in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood Axos Bank and Fortress Credit were the lenders The...
JRK Property Holdings Inc has paid $907 million, or $553,048/unit, for Harrison Glendale, a 164-unit apartment property in Glendale, Calif, about nine miles north of Los Angeles The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the property from an...
Bender Cos has paid $1965 million, or $70,178/unit, for the 280-unit Lakeview Apartments in Kalamazoo, Mich The Chicago investor purchased the complex from Property Resource Associates, which was represented by JLL Capital Markets The property, at...
Boston Real Estate Times Rhino Capital Advisors has paid $274 million, or $11431/sf, for three research and development properties totaling 239,700 square feet in the Boston suburb of Andover, Mass The Boston real estate investment company bought...
South Florida Business Journal Servitas has been approved to build a workforce-housing property in Miami Beach, Fla The Irving, Texas, company is developing the complex on a 19,750-square-foot lot at 224 23rd St, near the Miami City Ballet The...
A venture of Wheelock Street Capital and Camber Development has paid $33 million, or $15588/sf, for a 212,000-square-foot industrial building in the Boston suburb of Northborough, Mass The venture bought the property from Capri Egm, a Chicago...
Chicago Tribune Amazoncom Inc is paying $45 million, or $5114/sf, for the Central Steel and Wire Plant, an 879,900-square-foot industrial property in Chicago Ryerson Holdings Corp, a Chicago company that processes and distributes industrial metals,...