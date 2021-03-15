Log In or Subscribe to read more
JRK Property Holdings Inc has paid $907 million, or $553,048/unit, for Harrison Glendale, a 164-unit apartment property in Glendale, Calif, about nine miles north of Los Angeles The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the property from an...
Boston Real Estate Times Rhino Capital Advisors has paid $274 million, or $11431/sf, for three research and development properties totaling 239,700 square feet in the Boston suburb of Andover, Mass The Boston real estate investment company bought...
A venture of Wheelock Street Capital and Camber Development has paid $33 million, or $15588/sf, for a 212,000-square-foot industrial building in the Boston suburb of Northborough, Mass The venture bought the property from Capri Egm, a Chicago...
Chicago Tribune Amazoncom Inc is paying $45 million, or $5114/sf, for the Central Steel and Wire Plant, an 879,900-square-foot industrial property in Chicago Ryerson Holdings Corp, a Chicago company that processes and distributes industrial metals,...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of GHC Housing Partners has paid $2653 million, or $167,911/unit, for Elements at Sloane Lake, a 158-unit apartment property in Denver The Los Angeles company purchased the complex from the Foundation for...
San Antonio Business Journal Exeter Property Group has bought a two-building industrial property at 1727 Cornerway Blvd in San Antonio’s Northeast Side area An affiliate of Soto-Fis Investments LLC of San Antonio sold the 280,653-square-foot...
KKR & Co has acquired Park 12 Hundred, a 290,000-square-foot industrial property in Westminster, Colo The New York investment firm paid $5025 million, or about $17328, according to a report from CoStar Group It bought the complex, at 11647-11703...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Woodspear Properties has paid $298 million, or $256,897/unit, for Fox Run Lofts, a 116-unit apartment property in Englewood, Colo, about 20 miles southeast of Denver The San Marcos, Calif, real estate...
Triad Business Journal An affiliate of NFI Industries has bought a former Kmart distribution center in Greensboro, NC, for $74 million, or about $4774/sf The Camden, NJ, company bought the 155-square-foot industrial facility, which sits on 94 acres...