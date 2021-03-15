Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal XTO Energy Inc is offering a 101,390-square-foot office building in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, for sale The company, an affiliate of Exxon Mobil Corp, has hired JLL to market the 11-story property, at 110 West 7th St, which...
Dallas Morning News Provident Realty Advisors plans to break ground soon the 300,000-square-foot Plano Commerce Center in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Dallas developer is developing the three-building complex between Shiloh and North Star...
The Real Deal A venture of CIM Group and LIVWRK is offering for sale 320 apartment units at 85 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY Cushman & Wakefield has been tapped to market the units, which could sell for $235 million, or $734,375/unit The 85 Jay...
Austin Business Journal A groundbreaking is slated for May on a 293,000-square-foot industrial project in Georgetown, Texas, about 28 miles north of Austin, Texas Titan Development Ltd is the project’s developer It’s being built on a...
San Antonio Business Journal Exeter Property Group has bought a two-building industrial property at 1727 Cornerway Blvd in San Antonio’s Northeast Side area An affiliate of Soto-Fis Investments LLC of San Antonio sold the 280,653-square-foot...
San Antonio Business Journal MNO Partners is planning to develop a 227-unit luxury apartment project in the San Antonio suburb of New Braunfels, Texas The Austin, Texas, developer has proposed the property for 10 acres at the northwest corner of...
San Francisco Business Times Pacific Gas and Electric Co is in the market to sell its 14 million-square-foot headquarters in downtown San Francisco The energy company has hired CBRE to market the property, which is expected to fetch around $800...
Houston Business Journal The city of Conroe, Texas, is building a 250-room hotel and convention center as part of the Grand Central Park master-planned community in that suburban Houston city Construction is expected to start soon on the project,...
Dallas Business Journal VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on a 621,874-square-foot industrial project in Forney, Texas, about 21 miles east of Dallas The Kansas City, Mo, company is developing the property near the intersection of US Highway 80...