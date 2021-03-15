Log In or Subscribe to read more
CIT Group Inc has provided $424 million of construction financing for the 322-unit Novel Harpeth Heights apartment project that’s being built in the Nashville, Tenn, suburb of Bellevue, Tenn A venture of Crescent Communities and Pearl Street...
Charlotte Business Journal Construction is slated to start this summer on the first phase of a 255,000-square-foot biomanufacturing campus in Holly Springs, NC Crescent Communities of Charlotte, NC, is developing the three-building property on a...
Jacksonville Business Journal Stellar, a Jacksonville, Fla, construction firm, has wrapped up work on the 106-room Tru by Hilton hotel in that city’s Mandarin neighborhood Driftwood Hospitality manages the four-story property at 2970 Hartley...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of AEW Capital Management has sold the Cascades at the Hammocks, a 264-unit apartment property in Miami for $6295 million, or about $238,447/unit The Boston investment manager sold the garden-style...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Shafer Richardson Inc is planning to build the 237-unit Raya Apartments in Richfield, Minn, about seven miles south of Minneapolis The Minneapolis developer had purchased the project’s development site, at...
Dwight Capital has provided $214 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(f) program for the Meridian Luxury Apartments, a 160-unit property in Fresno, Calif Proceeds from the loan are being...
Boston Business Journal Flagship Pioneering is in advanced talks to fully lease the 289,000-square-foot laboratory building that’s under construction on a three-acre site at 101 South St in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass A venture of...
Commercial Observer A venture of Taconic Partners, Nuveen Real Estate and LaSalle Investment Management has secured $393 million of construction financing for the development of the 400,000-square-foot life-sciences project at 125 West End Ave in...
REBusiness Online Anton DevCo has broken ground on Anton Pacific, a 205-unit luxury apartment complex in downtown Santa Cruz, Calif The Walnut Creek, Calif, developer is building the seven-story property at the corner of Laurel Street and Pacific...