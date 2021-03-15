Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal Flagship Pioneering is in advanced talks to fully lease the 289,000-square-foot laboratory building that’s under construction on a three-acre site at 101 South St in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass A venture of...
Commercial Observer A venture of Taconic Partners, Nuveen Real Estate and LaSalle Investment Management has secured $393 million of construction financing for the development of the 400,000-square-foot life-sciences project at 125 West End Ave in...
REBusiness Online Anton DevCo has broken ground on Anton Pacific, a 205-unit luxury apartment complex in downtown Santa Cruz, Calif The Walnut Creek, Calif, developer is building the seven-story property at the corner of Laurel Street and Pacific...
Dallas Business Journal XTO Energy Inc is offering a 101,390-square-foot office building in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, for sale The company, an affiliate of Exxon Mobil Corp, has hired JLL to market the 11-story property, at 110 West 7th St, which...
Dallas Morning News NOVEL Bishop Arts, a 294-unit apartment property in Dallas’ Oak Cliffs neighborhood, has been brought to the sales market JLL has the listing for the property, at 101 West Davis St, which opened in 2018 An asking price is...
South Florida Business Journal Servitas has been approved to build a workforce-housing property in Miami Beach, Fla The Irving, Texas, company is developing the complex on a 19,750-square-foot lot at 224 23rd St, near the Miami City Ballet The...
The Real Deal A venture of CIM Group and LIVWRK is offering for sale 320 apartment units at 85 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY Cushman & Wakefield has been tapped to market the units, which could sell for $235 million, or $734,375/unit The 85 Jay...
Austin Business Journal A groundbreaking is slated for May on a 293,000-square-foot industrial project in Georgetown, Texas, about 28 miles north of Austin, Texas Titan Development Ltd is the project’s developer It’s being built on a...
San Antonio Business Journal Exeter Property Group has bought a two-building industrial property at 1727 Cornerway Blvd in San Antonio’s Northeast Side area An affiliate of Soto-Fis Investments LLC of San Antonio sold the 280,653-square-foot...