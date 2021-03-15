Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Real Estate Times Rhino Capital Advisors has paid $274 million, or $11431/sf, for three research and development properties totaling 239,700 square feet in the Boston suburb of Andover, Mass The Boston real estate investment company bought...
Commercial Observer A venture of Taconic Partners, Nuveen Real Estate and LaSalle Investment Management has secured $393 million of construction financing for the development of the 400,000-square-foot life-sciences project at 125 West End Ave in...
REBusiness Online Anton DevCo has broken ground on Anton Pacific, a 205-unit luxury apartment complex in downtown Santa Cruz, Calif The Walnut Creek, Calif, developer is building the seven-story property at the corner of Laurel Street and Pacific...
Dallas Morning News Provident Realty Advisors plans to break ground soon the 300,000-square-foot Plano Commerce Center in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Dallas developer is developing the three-building complex between Shiloh and North Star...
South Florida Business Journal Servitas has been approved to build a workforce-housing property in Miami Beach, Fla The Irving, Texas, company is developing the complex on a 19,750-square-foot lot at 224 23rd St, near the Miami City Ballet The...
Commercial Observer Blackstone Group has signed a lease for an additional 80,000 square feet of headquarters space at 345 Park Ave, a 18 million-sf office building in Manhattan The New York investment manager now occupies about 720,000 sf at the...
Crain’s New York Business Annaly Commercial Real Estate Group has sued the owner of Manhattan’s Andaz Hotel, alleging that it defaulted on a $55 million loan against the 253-room property In its suit, which was filed in Manhattan Supreme...
The Real Deal A venture of CIM Group and LIVWRK is offering for sale 320 apartment units at 85 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY Cushman & Wakefield has been tapped to market the units, which could sell for $235 million, or $734,375/unit The 85 Jay...
Austin Business Journal A groundbreaking is slated for May on a 293,000-square-foot industrial project in Georgetown, Texas, about 28 miles north of Austin, Texas Titan Development Ltd is the project’s developer It’s being built on a...