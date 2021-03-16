Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal MPV Properties has proposed building the Mill Creek Crossing mixed-use development in Kannapolis, NC, about 27 miles northeast of Charlotte, NC The developer is seeking a zoning change for the project’s 2294-acre...
South Florida Business Journal Upturn Group LLC has filed plans to build a 116-unit apartment project in Miami’s West Little River neighborhood The local developer is buying the project’s 34,620-square-foot development site, at 2391 NW...
South Florida Business Journal Santander Bank has provided a $95 million construction loan for the development of the two-building Marina Village apartment complex in West Palm Beach, Fla The Related Group recently broke ground on the 399-unit...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report AB Asset Management has paid $31 million, or $221,429/room, for the 140-room Residence Inn hotel in Miami The Miami Beach, Fla, real estate investment firm bought the property from Hersha Hospitality Trust,...
PCCP LLC and the California State Teachers’ Retirement System have formed a venture that will acquire and develop single-family rental properties across the United States The two already have invested more than $240 million in single-family...
Dallas Morning News Tenants have started moving into the Nove at Knox, a 310-unit apartment complex in Dallas A venture of KBS and Southern Land Co began work on the 19-story property, at 3031 Oliver St, in 2018 It includes a landscaped swimming...
Dallas Business Journal Billingsley Co is adding three more buildings to its International Business Park office complex in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The buildings will total more than 600,000 square feet The Dallas developer’s plans...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of CAF Capital Partners and Trinity Private Equity Group has sold the 360-unit Overlook at Stone Oak Park apartment complex in San Antonio The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Marcus &...
CIT Group Inc has provided $424 million of construction financing for the 322-unit Novel Harpeth Heights apartment project that’s being built in the Nashville, Tenn, suburb of Bellevue, Tenn A venture of Crescent Communities and Pearl Street...