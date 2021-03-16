Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal MPV Properties has proposed building the Mill Creek Crossing mixed-use development in Kannapolis, NC, about 27 miles northeast of Charlotte, NC The developer is seeking a zoning change for the project’s 2294-acre...
South Florida Business Journal Upturn Group LLC has filed plans to build a 116-unit apartment project in Miami’s West Little River neighborhood The local developer is buying the project’s 34,620-square-foot development site, at 2391 NW...
South Florida Business Journal Santander Bank has provided a $95 million construction loan for the development of the two-building Marina Village apartment complex in West Palm Beach, Fla The Related Group recently broke ground on the 399-unit...
Washington Business Journal MetLife Investment Management has taken control of 1350 I St, a 381,074-square-foot office building in Washington, DC The Hanover, NJ, company submitted a winning bid of $1205 million, or $31621/sf, at a recent...
CIT Group Inc has provided $424 million of construction financing for the 322-unit Novel Harpeth Heights apartment project that’s being built in the Nashville, Tenn, suburb of Bellevue, Tenn A venture of Crescent Communities and Pearl Street...
Charlotte Business Journal Construction is slated to start this summer on the first phase of a 255,000-square-foot biomanufacturing campus in Holly Springs, NC Crescent Communities of Charlotte, NC, is developing the three-building property on a...
Jacksonville Business Journal Stellar, a Jacksonville, Fla, construction firm, has wrapped up work on the 106-room Tru by Hilton hotel in that city’s Mandarin neighborhood Driftwood Hospitality manages the four-story property at 2970 Hartley...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Kushner Cos and Block Capital Group has lined up an $80 million construction loan to build a mixed-use project in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood Axos Bank and Fortress Credit were the lenders The...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of AEW Capital Management has sold the Cascades at the Hammocks, a 264-unit apartment property in Miami for $6295 million, or about $238,447/unit The Boston investment manager sold the garden-style...