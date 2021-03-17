Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Square Mile Capital Management has provided a $455 million loan to facilitate the purchase of Village at Rayzor Ranch, a 300-unit apartment property in Denton, Texas JLL arranged the financing Seven Seas Holdings of Plano, Texas,...
Dallas Business Journal Logistics Property Co has submitted plans to build a 1 million-square-foot industrial project west of the Texas Motor Speedway in Denton County, Texas The Chicago developer’s property, dubbed 114 Logistics Park, is...
The Real Deal The 64-room Flatiron Hotel in Manhattan is set to reopen next month The property, at 9 West 26th St, has been temporarily closed since last March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic Premier Equities owns the property, which it...
Commercial Observer Capodagli Property Co has secured a $685 million construction loan for the development of a 325-unit apartment project in Roselle Park, NJ ACORE Capital provided the loan, which was arranged by Greystone Capital Advisors The...
Charlotte Business Journal MPV Properties has proposed building the Mill Creek Crossing mixed-use development in Kannapolis, NC, about 27 miles northeast of Charlotte, NC The developer is seeking a zoning change for the project’s 2294-acre...
South Florida Business Journal Upturn Group LLC has filed plans to build a 116-unit apartment project in Miami’s West Little River neighborhood The local developer is buying the project’s 34,620-square-foot development site, at 2391 NW...
South Florida Business Journal Santander Bank has provided a $95 million construction loan for the development of the two-building Marina Village apartment complex in West Palm Beach, Fla The Related Group recently broke ground on the 399-unit...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report AB Asset Management has paid $31 million, or $221,429/room, for the 140-room Residence Inn hotel in Miami The Miami Beach, Fla, real estate investment firm bought the property from Hersha Hospitality Trust,...
PCCP LLC and the California State Teachers’ Retirement System have formed a venture that will acquire and develop single-family rental properties across the United States The two already have invested more than $240 million in single-family...