Dallas Morning News Square Mile Capital Management has provided a $455 million loan to facilitate the purchase of Village at Rayzor Ranch, a 300-unit apartment property in Denton, Texas JLL arranged the financing Seven Seas Holdings of Plano, Texas,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The size of the commercial mortgage universe grew last year by $212 billion, or 58 percent, to $388 trillion, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association The fourth quarter, meanwhile, saw a $582 billion,...
Commercial Observer Capodagli Property Co has secured a $685 million construction loan for the development of a 325-unit apartment project in Roselle Park, NJ ACORE Capital provided the loan, which was arranged by Greystone Capital Advisors The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $77 million CMBS loan against the 453-room Westin Book Cadillac hotel in downtown Detroit could be on the road to foreclosure The loan is split into a $45 million piece that’s securitized through...
South Florida Business Journal Santander Bank has provided a $95 million construction loan for the development of the two-building Marina Village apartment complex in West Palm Beach, Fla The Related Group recently broke ground on the 399-unit...
Washington Business Journal MetLife Investment Management has taken control of 1350 I St, a 381,074-square-foot office building in Washington, DC The Hanover, NJ, company submitted a winning bid of $1205 million, or $31621/sf, at a recent...
Commercial Observer ACORE Capital has provided $75 million of construction financing against the Delco Logistics Center, a 1 million-square-foot industrial project in the Philadelphia suburb of Eddystone, Pa JLL arranged the loan Alliance HSP plans...
CIT Group Inc has provided $424 million of construction financing for the 322-unit Novel Harpeth Heights apartment project that’s being built in the Nashville, Tenn, suburb of Bellevue, Tenn A venture of Crescent Communities and Pearl Street...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Kushner Cos and Block Capital Group has lined up an $80 million construction loan to build a mixed-use project in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood Axos Bank and Fortress Credit were the lenders The...