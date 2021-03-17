Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal Cronin Development has filed plans to construct a 235,500-square-foot life-sciences building at 24 Drydock Ave in Boston’s Seaport District The Boston developer wants to demolish the vacant three-story building on the...
Commercial Observer Capodagli Property Co has secured a $685 million construction loan for the development of a 325-unit apartment project in Roselle Park, NJ ACORE Capital provided the loan, which was arranged by Greystone Capital Advisors The...
The Real Deal Under Armour Inc is looking to sublease 24,403 square feet of the 53,000 sf of retail space it leases at Manhattan’s GM Building The Baltimore sportswear-apparel company has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the space Its...
Crain’s New York Business Life Storage has paid $364 million for the self-storage facility at 134-31 Montauk St in Queens, NY The Buffalo, NY, REIT bought the property from SNL Development Group of New Hyde Park, NY, which had purchased the...
Crain’s New York Business EJS Development has paid $324 million for three apartment buildings with a combined 43 units that sit next to each other in Manhattan The New York company paid $136 million, or $680,000/unit, for the 20-unit building...
Boston Real Estate Times Rhino Capital Advisors has paid $274 million, or $11431/sf, for three research and development properties totaling 239,700 square feet in the Boston suburb of Andover, Mass The Boston real estate investment company bought...
Boston Business Journal Flagship Pioneering is in advanced talks to fully lease the 289,000-square-foot laboratory building that’s under construction on a three-acre site at 101 South St in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass A venture of...
Commercial Observer A venture of Taconic Partners, Nuveen Real Estate and LaSalle Investment Management has secured $393 million of construction financing for the development of the 400,000-square-foot life-sciences project at 125 West End Ave in...
Commercial Observer Blackstone Group has signed a lease for an additional 80,000 square feet of headquarters space at 345 Park Ave, a 18 million-sf office building in Manhattan The New York investment manager now occupies about 720,000 sf at the...