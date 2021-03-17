Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Square Mile Capital Management has provided a $455 million loan to facilitate the purchase of Village at Rayzor Ranch, a 300-unit apartment property in Denton, Texas JLL arranged the financing Seven Seas Holdings of Plano, Texas,...
Commercial Observer Capodagli Property Co has secured a $685 million construction loan for the development of a 325-unit apartment project in Roselle Park, NJ ACORE Capital provided the loan, which was arranged by Greystone Capital Advisors The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $77 million CMBS loan against the 453-room Westin Book Cadillac hotel in downtown Detroit could be on the road to foreclosure The loan is split into a $45 million piece that’s securitized through...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Hilton Minneapolis hotel, with 821 rooms in downtown Minneapolis, has been re-appraised at a value of $1619 million The 29-year-old property, which was acquired by a Walton Street Capital fund in 2016...
South Florida Business Journal Santander Bank has provided a $95 million construction loan for the development of the two-building Marina Village apartment complex in West Palm Beach, Fla The Related Group recently broke ground on the 399-unit...
Washington Business Journal MetLife Investment Management has taken control of 1350 I St, a 381,074-square-foot office building in Washington, DC The Hanover, NJ, company submitted a winning bid of $1205 million, or $31621/sf, at a recent...
Commercial Observer ACORE Capital has provided $75 million of construction financing against the Delco Logistics Center, a 1 million-square-foot industrial project in the Philadelphia suburb of Eddystone, Pa JLL arranged the loan Alliance HSP plans...
CIT Group Inc has provided $424 million of construction financing for the 322-unit Novel Harpeth Heights apartment project that’s being built in the Nashville, Tenn, suburb of Bellevue, Tenn A venture of Crescent Communities and Pearl Street...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Kushner Cos and Block Capital Group has lined up an $80 million construction loan to build a mixed-use project in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood Axos Bank and Fortress Credit were the lenders The...