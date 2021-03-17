Log In or Subscribe to read more
REJournalscom A venture led by NRP Group has lined up $128 million of financing for the development of Via Sana, a 72-unit affordable-housing project in Cleveland The venture, which includes MetroHealth and CCH Development Corp, obtained a $95...
Dallas Business Journal Logistics Property Co has submitted plans to build a 1 million-square-foot industrial project west of the Texas Motor Speedway in Denton County, Texas The Chicago developer’s property, dubbed 114 Logistics Park, is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The size of the commercial mortgage universe grew last year by $212 billion, or 58 percent, to $388 trillion, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association The fourth quarter, meanwhile, saw a $582 billion,...
Boston Business Journal Cronin Development has filed plans to construct a 235,500-square-foot life-sciences building at 24 Drydock Ave in Boston’s Seaport District The Boston developer wants to demolish the vacant three-story building on the...
Commercial Observer Capodagli Property Co has secured a $685 million construction loan for the development of a 325-unit apartment project in Roselle Park, NJ ACORE Capital provided the loan, which was arranged by Greystone Capital Advisors The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $77 million CMBS loan against the 453-room Westin Book Cadillac hotel in downtown Detroit could be on the road to foreclosure The loan is split into a $45 million piece that’s securitized through...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Hilton Minneapolis hotel, with 821 rooms in downtown Minneapolis, has been re-appraised at a value of $1619 million The 29-year-old property, which was acquired by a Walton Street Capital fund in 2016...
Charlotte Business Journal MPV Properties has proposed building the Mill Creek Crossing mixed-use development in Kannapolis, NC, about 27 miles northeast of Charlotte, NC The developer is seeking a zoning change for the project’s 2294-acre...
South Florida Business Journal Upturn Group LLC has filed plans to build a 116-unit apartment project in Miami’s West Little River neighborhood The local developer is buying the project’s 34,620-square-foot development site, at 2391 NW...