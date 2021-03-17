Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Lendlease Group and Ivanhoe Cambridge Inc has paid $67 million for the 50,036-square-foot development site at 60 Guest St in the Boston Landing complex in Boston’s Brighton neighborhood The venture bought the site, which is...
The investment manager bought the 153-room Capitol Hill Hotel in Washington, DC, and Holiday Inn Express, with 112 rooms in Cambridge, Mass, from Hersha Hospitality for $83 million It funded the purchase with a $448 million loan from Walton Street...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Laramar Group has paid $8385 million, or $347,925/unit, for the 241-unit City Gate Apartments in Denver The Denver management company purchased the property from Mesirow Financial Holdings Inc, which had...
Phoenix Business Journal Cavco Industries Inc has paid $15 million, or $12686/sf, for a 118,241-square-foot industrial building at 10100 West Montebello Ave in Glendale, Ariz The Phoenix company purchased the property from Trammell Crow Co, which...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report AB Asset Management has paid $31 million, or $221,429/room, for the 140-room Residence Inn hotel in Miami The Miami Beach, Fla, real estate investment firm bought the property from Hersha Hospitality Trust,...
Washington Business Journal Amazon Data Services Inc has paid $28 million, or about $25225/sf, for the 111,000-square-foot Belvoir Corporate Campus in Springfield, Va The data-center affiliate of Amazoncom Inc bought the two-building office complex...
Washington Business Journal MetLife Investment Management has taken control of 1350 I St, a 381,074-square-foot office building in Washington, DC The Hanover, NJ, company submitted a winning bid of $1205 million, or $31621/sf, at a recent...
Apartment Ventures NNC has paid $645 million, or $290,540/unit, for the 222-unit Village at Aspen Place apartment property in Flagstaff, Ariz The Cypress, Calif, investment firm purchased the complex from an affiliate of VanTrust Real Estate LLC,...
PCCP LLC and the California State Teachers’ Retirement System have formed a venture that will acquire and develop single-family rental properties across the United States The two already have invested more than $240 million in single-family...