South Florida Business Journal Terreno Realty Corp has bought a pair of warehouse properties totaling 274,000 square feet in Hialeah, Fla, for $481 million, or about $17555/sf The Bellevue, Wash, company bought the industrial buildings, at 4021 and...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the Lynd Co has paid $5075 million, or $181,250/unit, for Lakes of Margate, a 280-unit apartment complex in South Florida The San Antonio company purchased the property, which sits on a 138-acre site at...
South Florida Business Journal Veranda Shoppes, a grocery-store anchored retail property in Plantation, Fla, has been sold for $17 million, or about $35656/sf RK Centers of Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, bought the 47,678-square-foot property, at 500-560...
Charlotte Business Journal Collett Industrial is moving forward with a 154,920-square-foot industrial project in Charlotte, NC The property, dubbed Airport 85 Business Center, is being built on a speculative basis at 4520 Business Center Drive, near...
Multi-Housing News Brinshore Development LLC has broken ground on a 190-unit apartment project at 255 South State St in Salt Lake City The property will have eight- and 12-story buildings with a mix of studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom...
REJournalscom A venture led by NRP Group has lined up $128 million of financing for the development of Via Sana, a 72-unit affordable-housing project in Cleveland The venture, which includes MetroHealth and CCH Development Corp, obtained a $95...
Dallas Morning News Square Mile Capital Management has provided a $455 million loan to facilitate the purchase of Village at Rayzor Ranch, a 300-unit apartment property in Denton, Texas JLL arranged the financing Seven Seas Holdings of Plano, Texas,...
Dallas Business Journal Logistics Property Co has submitted plans to build a 1 million-square-foot industrial project west of the Texas Motor Speedway in Denton County, Texas The Chicago developer’s property, dubbed 114 Logistics Park, is...
Boston Business Journal Cronin Development has filed plans to construct a 235,500-square-foot life-sciences building at 24 Drydock Ave in Boston’s Seaport District The Boston developer wants to demolish the vacant three-story building on the...