Charlotte Business Journal Collett Industrial is moving forward with a 154,920-square-foot industrial project in Charlotte, NC The property, dubbed Airport 85 Business Center, is being built on a speculative basis at 4520 Business Center Drive, near...
Charlotte Business Journal Nava Realty LLC has proposed developing a 168-unit apartment building in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Kannapolis, NC The development is being planned for a 105-acre site at 5002 Kannapolis Parkway and, if approved, would...
REJournalscom A venture led by NRP Group has lined up $128 million of financing for the development of Via Sana, a 72-unit affordable-housing project in Cleveland The venture, which includes MetroHealth and CCH Development Corp, obtained a $95...
Dallas Morning News Square Mile Capital Management has provided a $455 million loan to facilitate the purchase of Village at Rayzor Ranch, a 300-unit apartment property in Denton, Texas JLL arranged the financing Seven Seas Holdings of Plano, Texas,...
Dallas Business Journal Logistics Property Co has submitted plans to build a 1 million-square-foot industrial project west of the Texas Motor Speedway in Denton County, Texas The Chicago developer’s property, dubbed 114 Logistics Park, is...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Laramar Group has paid $8385 million, or $347,925/unit, for the 241-unit City Gate Apartments in Denver The Denver management company purchased the property from Mesirow Financial Holdings Inc, which had...
Boston Business Journal Cronin Development has filed plans to construct a 235,500-square-foot life-sciences building at 24 Drydock Ave in Boston’s Seaport District The Boston developer wants to demolish the vacant three-story building on the...
Commercial Observer Capodagli Property Co has secured a $685 million construction loan for the development of a 325-unit apartment project in Roselle Park, NJ ACORE Capital provided the loan, which was arranged by Greystone Capital Advisors The...
Phoenix Business Journal Cavco Industries Inc has paid $15 million, or $12686/sf, for a 118,241-square-foot industrial building at 10100 West Montebello Ave in Glendale, Ariz The Phoenix company purchased the property from Trammell Crow Co, which...