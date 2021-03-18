Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal DHI Communities, the multifamily development arm of DR Horton, is building a residential project on a 34-acre site it recently acquired in Pasco County, Fla The developer paid $95 million for the site, which is north of...
Bisnow A venture of EYA, Bozzuto and the Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County, Md, has broken ground on the 268-unit Hurtson apartment building in Rockville, Md The seven-story property is being built as part of the Westside at...
Real Estate NJ St Joseph’s Health has signed a lease to fully occupy a 140,000-square-foot medical-office property that is under construction in Totowa, NJ CHA Developers is constructing the two-building complex, at 169 Minnisink Road, near...
Commercial Observer Namdar Group has obtained a $120 million construction loan for the development of a 432-unit apartment project in Jersey City, NJ The 27-story building, at 618 Pavonia Ave, is being built in the city’s Journal Square...
Crain’s New York Business Fetner Properties has filed plans to build a 171-unit apartment project in Manhattan The New York developer hopes to break ground on the 23-story building in the fourth quarter and complete it within 28 months The...
South Florida Business Journal Terreno Realty Corp has bought a pair of warehouse properties totaling 274,000 square feet in Hialeah, Fla, for $481 million, or about $17555/sf The Bellevue, Wash, company bought the industrial buildings, at 4021 and...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the Lynd Co has paid $5075 million, or $181,250/unit, for Lakes of Margate, a 280-unit apartment complex in South Florida The San Antonio company purchased the property, which sits on a 138-acre site at...
South Florida Business Journal Veranda Shoppes, a grocery-store anchored retail property in Plantation, Fla, has been sold for $17 million, or about $35656/sf RK Centers of Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, bought the 47,678-square-foot property, at 500-560...
Charlotte Business Journal Collett Industrial is moving forward with a 154,920-square-foot industrial project in Charlotte, NC The property, dubbed Airport 85 Business Center, is being built on a speculative basis at 4520 Business Center Drive, near...