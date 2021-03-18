Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Namdar Group has obtained a $120 million construction loan for the development of a 432-unit apartment project in Jersey City, NJ The 27-story building, at 618 Pavonia Ave, is being built in the city’s Journal Square...
REJournalscom A venture led by NRP Group has lined up $128 million of financing for the development of Via Sana, a 72-unit affordable-housing project in Cleveland The venture, which includes MetroHealth and CCH Development Corp, obtained a $95...
Dallas Morning News Square Mile Capital Management has provided a $455 million loan to facilitate the purchase of Village at Rayzor Ranch, a 300-unit apartment property in Denton, Texas JLL arranged the financing Seven Seas Holdings of Plano, Texas,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The size of the commercial mortgage universe grew last year by $212 billion, or 58 percent, to $388 trillion, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association The fourth quarter, meanwhile, saw a $582 billion,...
Commercial Observer Capodagli Property Co has secured a $685 million construction loan for the development of a 325-unit apartment project in Roselle Park, NJ ACORE Capital provided the loan, which was arranged by Greystone Capital Advisors The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $77 million CMBS loan against the 453-room Westin Book Cadillac hotel in downtown Detroit could be on the road to foreclosure The loan is split into a $45 million piece that’s securitized through...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Hilton Minneapolis hotel, with 821 rooms in downtown Minneapolis, has been re-appraised at a value of $1619 million The 29-year-old property, which was acquired by a Walton Street Capital fund in 2016...
South Florida Business Journal Santander Bank has provided a $95 million construction loan for the development of the two-building Marina Village apartment complex in West Palm Beach, Fla The Related Group recently broke ground on the 399-unit...
Washington Business Journal MetLife Investment Management has taken control of 1350 I St, a 381,074-square-foot office building in Washington, DC The Hanover, NJ, company submitted a winning bid of $1205 million, or $31621/sf, at a recent...