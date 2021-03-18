Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Terreno Realty Corp has bought a pair of warehouse properties totaling 274,000 square feet in Hialeah, Fla, for $481 million, or about $17555/sf The Bellevue, Wash, company bought the industrial buildings, at 4021 and...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the Lynd Co has paid $5075 million, or $181,250/unit, for Lakes of Margate, a 280-unit apartment complex in South Florida The San Antonio company purchased the property, which sits on a 138-acre site at...
Charlotte Business Journal Collett Industrial is moving forward with a 154,920-square-foot industrial project in Charlotte, NC The property, dubbed Airport 85 Business Center, is being built on a speculative basis at 4520 Business Center Drive, near...
Charlotte Business Journal Nava Realty LLC has proposed developing a 168-unit apartment building in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Kannapolis, NC The development is being planned for a 105-acre site at 5002 Kannapolis Parkway and, if approved, would...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal The Natural LLC has sold District 600, a 78-unit apartment property in Minneapolis, for $1475 million, or $189,102/unit The company, an affiliate of Michael Development Corp of St Paul, Minn, sold the six-story...
RK Properties has paid $545 million, or $179,276/unit, for the 304-unit Haven Pointe at Carolina Forest apartment property in Myrtle Beach, SC The Long Beach, Calif, multifamily specialist bought the complex from Lucas Unlimited of Asheboro, NC,...
A venture of Lendlease Group and Ivanhoe Cambridge Inc has paid $67 million for the 50,036-square-foot development site at 60 Guest St in the Boston Landing complex in Boston’s Brighton neighborhood The venture bought the site, which is...
The investment manager bought the 153-room Capitol Hill Hotel in Washington, DC, and Holiday Inn Express, with 112 rooms in Cambridge, Mass, from Hersha Hospitality for $83 million It funded the purchase with a $448 million loan from Walton Street...
Virtu Investments has paid $1513 million, or $625,206/unit, for the newly constructed Rêve Boulder apartment property in Boulder, Colo The Larkspur, Calif, investor purchased the 242-unit property from its developer, a venture of GTIS Partners and...