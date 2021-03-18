Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ St Joseph’s Health has signed a lease to fully occupy a 140,000-square-foot medical-office property that is under construction in Totowa, NJ CHA Developers is constructing the two-building complex, at 169 Minnisink Road, near...
Crain’s New York Business Fetner Properties has filed plans to build a 171-unit apartment project in Manhattan The New York developer hopes to break ground on the 23-story building in the fourth quarter and complete it within 28 months The...
Charlotte Business Journal Collett Industrial is moving forward with a 154,920-square-foot industrial project in Charlotte, NC The property, dubbed Airport 85 Business Center, is being built on a speculative basis at 4520 Business Center Drive, near...
Charlotte Business Journal Nava Realty LLC has proposed developing a 168-unit apartment building in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Kannapolis, NC The development is being planned for a 105-acre site at 5002 Kannapolis Parkway and, if approved, would...
Multi-Housing News Brinshore Development LLC has broken ground on a 190-unit apartment project at 255 South State St in Salt Lake City The property will have eight- and 12-story buildings with a mix of studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom...
REJournalscom A venture led by NRP Group has lined up $128 million of financing for the development of Via Sana, a 72-unit affordable-housing project in Cleveland The venture, which includes MetroHealth and CCH Development Corp, obtained a $95...
Dallas Morning News Square Mile Capital Management has provided a $455 million loan to facilitate the purchase of Village at Rayzor Ranch, a 300-unit apartment property in Denton, Texas JLL arranged the financing Seven Seas Holdings of Plano, Texas,...
Dallas Business Journal Logistics Property Co has submitted plans to build a 1 million-square-foot industrial project west of the Texas Motor Speedway in Denton County, Texas The Chicago developer’s property, dubbed 114 Logistics Park, is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The size of the commercial mortgage universe grew last year by $212 billion, or 58 percent, to $388 trillion, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association The fourth quarter, meanwhile, saw a $582 billion,...