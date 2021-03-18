Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal Medipower Public Co has agreed to pay $115 million, or $15501/sf, for a portfolio of six grocery-anchored shopping centers totaling 741,902 square feet in suburban Philadelphia The Cyprus company is buying the portfolio...
LA Biz A venture led by Captiva Partners has paid $11 million, or $23404/sf, for a 47,000-square-foot flex industrial property at 1101, 1103 and 1117 West Isabel St in Burbank, Calif The seller was not disclosed The three-building property was built...
The Bethesda, Md, REIT bought the 448-room property from an affiliate of Edinburgh Management, a Houston hotel developer Host said the price it paid for the 39-year-old property amounts to a discount of up to 25 percent of the property's pre-Covid...
Commercial Property Executive GI Partners has paid $415 million, or $38263/sf, for a two-building office and research and development complex totaling 108,459 square feet in Santa Clara, Calif The San Francisco investment firm purchased the...
South Florida Business Journal Terreno Realty Corp has bought a pair of warehouse properties totaling 274,000 square feet in Hialeah, Fla, for $481 million, or about $17555/sf The Bellevue, Wash, company bought the industrial buildings, at 4021 and...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the Lynd Co has paid $5075 million, or $181,250/unit, for Lakes of Margate, a 280-unit apartment complex in South Florida The San Antonio company purchased the property, which sits on a 138-acre site at...
South Florida Business Journal Veranda Shoppes, a grocery-store anchored retail property in Plantation, Fla, has been sold for $17 million, or about $35656/sf RK Centers of Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, bought the 47,678-square-foot property, at 500-560...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal The Natural LLC has sold District 600, a 78-unit apartment property in Minneapolis, for $1475 million, or $189,102/unit The company, an affiliate of Michael Development Corp of St Paul, Minn, sold the six-story...
RK Properties has paid $545 million, or $179,276/unit, for the 304-unit Haven Pointe at Carolina Forest apartment property in Myrtle Beach, SC The Long Beach, Calif, multifamily specialist bought the complex from Lucas Unlimited of Asheboro, NC,...