Host Hotels & Resorts Inc has paid $161 million, or $359,375/room, for the 448-room Hyatt Regency Austin hotel in Austin, Texas The Bethesda, Md, REIT bought the 39-year-old property from an affiliate of Edinburgh Management, a Houston hotel...
South Florida Business Journal Terreno Realty Corp has bought a pair of warehouse properties totaling 274,000 square feet in Hialeah, Fla, for $481 million, or about $17555/sf The Bellevue, Wash, company bought the industrial buildings, at 4021 and...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the Lynd Co has paid $5075 million, or $181,250/unit, for Lakes of Margate, a 280-unit apartment complex in South Florida The San Antonio company purchased the property, which sits on a 138-acre site at...
South Florida Business Journal Veranda Shoppes, a grocery-store anchored retail property in Plantation, Fla, has been sold for $17 million, or about $35656/sf RK Centers of Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, bought the 47,678-square-foot property, at 500-560...
Multi-Housing News Brinshore Development LLC has broken ground on a 190-unit apartment project at 255 South State St in Salt Lake City The property will have eight- and 12-story buildings with a mix of studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal The Natural LLC has sold District 600, a 78-unit apartment property in Minneapolis, for $1475 million, or $189,102/unit The company, an affiliate of Michael Development Corp of St Paul, Minn, sold the six-story...
RK Properties has paid $545 million, or $179,276/unit, for the 304-unit Haven Pointe at Carolina Forest apartment property in Myrtle Beach, SC The Long Beach, Calif, multifamily specialist bought the complex from Lucas Unlimited of Asheboro, NC,...
A venture of Lendlease Group and Ivanhoe Cambridge Inc has paid $67 million for the 50,036-square-foot development site at 60 Guest St in the Boston Landing complex in Boston’s Brighton neighborhood The venture bought the site, which is...
The investment manager bought the 153-room Capitol Hill Hotel in Washington, DC, and Holiday Inn Express, with 112 rooms in Cambridge, Mass, from Hersha Hospitality for $83 million It funded the purchase with a $448 million loan from Walton Street...