Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $77 million CMBS loan against the 453-room Westin Book Cadillac hotel in downtown Detroit could be on the road to foreclosure The loan is split into a $45 million piece that’s securitized through...
Crain’s New York Business Annaly Commercial Real Estate Group has sued the owner of Manhattan’s Andaz Hotel, alleging that it defaulted on a $55 million loan against the 253-room property In its suit, which was filed in Manhattan Supreme...
South Florida Business Journal The developer of the 84-unit One Thousand Museum luxury condominium complex in Miami has been hit with an $827 million foreclosure suit The suit was filed by Motcomb Estates against a venture led by developer Gilberto...
Orlando Business Journal A foreclosure suit has been filed against the owner of the 297-room Marriott Downtown Orlando hotel in that Florida city An entity affiliated with United Capital Corp of Great Neck, NY, owns the property, at 400 West...
The lender, which had provided $85 million of mezzanine debt against the equity in the seven select-service hotels, has taken over the properties They previously were owned by a venture of Hersha Hospitality Trust and Cindat Capital Management The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report AvalonBay Communities Inc started seeing signs of a recovery during the fourth quarter in markets that were hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic The Arlington, Va, REIT’s 3,788 apartment units in...
Mack-Cali Realty Corp has named Mahbod Nia chief executive, effective March 8, to replace MaryAnne Gilmartin, who has held the post on an interim basis since last July Gilmartin will remain as special adviser during the transition and will keep her...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Summit Hotel Properties Inc’s revenue per available room was $4279 in the fourth quarter, a 637 percent decline from a year ago That drop is in line with the 635 percent drop in RevPAR, to $4683, the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Add TPG Real Estate Finance Trust to the list of alternative lenders that have restarted their lending activities The mortgage REIT, sponsored by TPG Global, had moved to the sidelines soon after the...