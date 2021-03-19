Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Talon Private Capital and PGIM Real Estate has paid $169 million, or $28116/sf, for Advanta Edge Campus, a 601,081-square-foot office property in Bellevue, Wash The Shidler Group sold the property and was...
Knighthead Funding has provided $61 million of financing against the 115-room Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve resort, in Puerto Rico The five-year loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture led by the Prisa Group affiliate of the Stubbe...
Austin Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners has sold Flatiron Domain, a 364-unit apartment complex in Austin, Texas, for an undisclosed price The local developer sold the property, at 10727 Domain Drive, to Sterling Equities Inc of New York...
Dallas Morning News Cortland Farmers Market, a 220-unit apartment complex, has opened in downtown Dallas Cortland, an Atlanta developer, built the property at 1001 South Harwood St Monthly rents start at more than $1,500 Amenities include a fitness...
Dallas Morning News Pitney Bowes is planning to lease about 200,000 square feet of industrial space that’s being developed in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Stamford, Conn, tech company, a provider of shipping services and equipment,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $325 million CMBS loan against the 1,193-room Hyatt Regency New Orleans hotel has been hit with an $8125 million appraisal reduction amount That’s the result of the loan, securitized through New...
Dwight Capital has originated a $3248 million loan under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 272-unit Springs at Laurens Road apartment property in Greenville, SC The loan allowed the owner, Continental...
Philadelphia Business Journal Medipower Public Co has agreed to pay $115 million, or $15501/sf, for a portfolio of six grocery-anchored shopping centers totaling 741,902 square feet in suburban Philadelphia The Cyprus company is buying the portfolio...
A venture of Harbor Associates and Singerman Real Estate has purchased the 297,277-square-foot Summit IV office complex in Aliso Viejo, Calif The venture bought the property, at 15 and 25 Enterprise Drive, from Invesco Real Estate for what is said...