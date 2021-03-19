Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal The buzz is that Amazoncom Inc is fully leasing a 125,937-square-foot industrial building in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC The online retail giant is believed to be taking its space in Building C...
Tampa Bay Business Journal DHI Communities, the multifamily development arm of DR Horton, is building a residential project on a 34-acre site it recently acquired in Pasco County, Fla The developer paid $95 million for the site, which is north of...
Bisnow A venture of EYA, Bozzuto and the Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County, Md, has broken ground on the 268-unit Hurtson apartment building in Rockville, Md The seven-story property is being built as part of the Westside at...
Real Estate NJ St Joseph’s Health has signed a lease to fully occupy a 140,000-square-foot medical-office property that is under construction in Totowa, NJ CHA Developers is constructing the two-building complex, at 169 Minnisink Road, near...
Commercial Observer Namdar Group has obtained a $120 million construction loan for the development of a 432-unit apartment project in Jersey City, NJ The 27-story building, at 618 Pavonia Ave, is being built in the city’s Journal Square...
Crain’s New York Business Fetner Properties has filed plans to build a 171-unit apartment project in Manhattan The New York developer hopes to break ground on the 23-story building in the fourth quarter and complete it within 28 months The...
Charlotte Business Journal Collett Industrial is moving forward with a 154,920-square-foot industrial project in Charlotte, NC The property, dubbed Airport 85 Business Center, is being built on a speculative basis at 4520 Business Center Drive, near...
Charlotte Business Journal Nava Realty LLC has proposed developing a 168-unit apartment building in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Kannapolis, NC The development is being planned for a 105-acre site at 5002 Kannapolis Parkway and, if approved, would...
Multi-Housing News Brinshore Development LLC has broken ground on a 190-unit apartment project at 255 South State St in Salt Lake City The property will have eight- and 12-story buildings with a mix of studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom...