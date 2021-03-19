Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Talon Private Capital and PGIM Real Estate has paid $169 million, or $28116/sf, for Advanta Edge Campus, a 601,081-square-foot office property in Bellevue, Wash The Shidler Group sold the property and was...
Dallas Morning News Eagle Property Capital has purchased a pair of Dallas-area apartment properties with a combined 600 units The seller and purchase prices were not disclosed The Coral Gables, Fla, company financed its purchases with a $55 million...
Dallas Morning News Cortland Farmers Market, a 220-unit apartment complex, has opened in downtown Dallas Cortland, an Atlanta developer, built the property at 1001 South Harwood St Monthly rents start at more than $1,500 Amenities include a fitness...
Dallas Morning News Pitney Bowes is planning to lease about 200,000 square feet of industrial space that’s being developed in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Stamford, Conn, tech company, a provider of shipping services and equipment,...
Philadelphia Business Journal Medipower Public Co has agreed to pay $115 million, or $15501/sf, for a portfolio of six grocery-anchored shopping centers totaling 741,902 square feet in suburban Philadelphia The Cyprus company is buying the portfolio...
A venture of Harbor Associates and Singerman Real Estate has purchased the 297,277-square-foot Summit IV office complex in Aliso Viejo, Calif The venture bought the property, at 15 and 25 Enterprise Drive, from Invesco Real Estate for what is said...
LA Biz A venture led by Captiva Partners has paid $11 million, or $23404/sf, for a 47,000-square-foot flex industrial property at 1101, 1103 and 1117 West Isabel St in Burbank, Calif The seller was not disclosed The three-building property was built...
The Bethesda, Md, REIT bought the 448-room property from an affiliate of Edinburgh Management, a Houston hotel developer Host said the price it paid for the 39-year-old property amounts to a discount of up to 25 percent of the property's pre-Covid...
Commercial Property Executive GI Partners has paid $415 million, or $38263/sf, for a two-building office and research and development complex totaling 108,459 square feet in Santa Clara, Calif The San Francisco investment firm purchased the...