Knighthead Funding has provided $61 million of financing against the 115-room Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve resort, in Puerto Rico The five-year loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture led by the Prisa Group affiliate of the Stubbe...
Dallas Morning News Eagle Property Capital has purchased a pair of Dallas-area apartment properties with a combined 600 units The seller and purchase prices were not disclosed The Coral Gables, Fla, company financed its purchases with a $55 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $325 million CMBS loan against the 1,193-room Hyatt Regency New Orleans hotel has been hit with an $8125 million appraisal reduction amount That’s the result of the loan, securitized through New...
Dwight Capital has originated a $3248 million loan under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 272-unit Springs at Laurens Road apartment property in Greenville, SC The loan allowed the owner, Continental...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has originated $414 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 252-unit Bell Boca Town Center apartment property in Boca Raton, Fla The seven-year loan allowed Bell Partners Inc of Greensboro, NC, to...
Commercial Observer Namdar Group has obtained a $120 million construction loan for the development of a 432-unit apartment project in Jersey City, NJ The 27-story building, at 618 Pavonia Ave, is being built in the city’s Journal Square...
REJournalscom A venture led by NRP Group has lined up $128 million of financing for the development of Via Sana, a 72-unit affordable-housing project in Cleveland The venture, which includes MetroHealth and CCH Development Corp, obtained a $95...
Dallas Morning News Square Mile Capital Management has provided a $455 million loan to facilitate the purchase of Village at Rayzor Ranch, a 300-unit apartment property in Denton, Texas JLL arranged the financing Seven Seas Holdings of Plano, Texas,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The size of the commercial mortgage universe grew last year by $212 billion, or 58 percent, to $388 trillion, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association The fourth quarter, meanwhile, saw a $582 billion,...