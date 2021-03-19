Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal Kems Corp has proposed converting the Our Lady of Victories church in Boston into a 26-unit residential condominium building Plans for the property, at 25 Isabella St, call for one-, two- and three-bedroom units as well as 21...
Dallas Morning News Cortland Farmers Market, a 220-unit apartment complex, has opened in downtown Dallas Cortland, an Atlanta developer, built the property at 1001 South Harwood St Monthly rents start at more than $1,500 Amenities include a fitness...
Dallas Morning News Pitney Bowes is planning to lease about 200,000 square feet of industrial space that’s being developed in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Stamford, Conn, tech company, a provider of shipping services and equipment,...
Kansas City Business Journal A venture of local developers Americo Life and Burns & McDonnell has proposed building Museum Tower, a 300-unit apartment property in Kansas City, Mo The development, at the intersection of East 45 and Main streets,...
Charlotte Business Journal The buzz is that Amazoncom Inc is fully leasing a 125,937-square-foot industrial building in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC The online retail giant is believed to be taking its space in Building C...
Tampa Bay Business Journal DHI Communities, the multifamily development arm of DR Horton, is building a residential project on a 34-acre site it recently acquired in Pasco County, Fla The developer paid $95 million for the site, which is north of...
Bisnow A venture of EYA, Bozzuto and the Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County, Md, has broken ground on the 268-unit Hurtson apartment building in Rockville, Md The seven-story property is being built as part of the Westside at...
Real Estate NJ St Joseph’s Health has signed a lease to fully occupy a 140,000-square-foot medical-office property that is under construction in Totowa, NJ CHA Developers is constructing the two-building complex, at 169 Minnisink Road, near...
Commercial Observer Namdar Group has obtained a $120 million construction loan for the development of a 432-unit apartment project in Jersey City, NJ The 27-story building, at 618 Pavonia Ave, is being built in the city’s Journal Square...