Tampa Bay Business Journal Liberty Group has submitted a proposal to develop a 14-story hotel with 126 rooms on Harbour Island in downtown Tampa, Fla The local developer has proposed building the property on the site of a bank branch, at 800 South...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Power Design Inc has broken ground on a 208,000-square-foot warehouse property Palmetto, Fla, about two miles north of Bradenton, Fla The St Petersburg, Fla, electrical contractor and systems integrator is building the...
South Florida Business Journal Deerfield Investments is said to be developing a 339-unit apartment complex near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla The two-building project, dubbed Hollywood Oaks, is being planned for a...
Pittsburgh Business Times Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease to fully occupy a 278,000-square-foot industrial building that’s under construction in Imperial, Pa SunCap Property Group of Charlotte, NC, is building the property, at 17 William...
San Antonio Business Journal Elite GAD Investments has filed plans to build a mixed-use project in San Antonio The project has been proposed for nearly 124 acres at 14850 and 14970 Watson Road Plans call for 255 apartment units, 467 single-family...
Austin Business Journal Construction is underway on the 283-unit Presidium Waterford Apartments in Austin, Texas Presidium Group of Dallas is developing the six-story property at 9127 Research Blvd, near The Domain mixed-use development Amenities...
St Louis Business Journal Local developer Midas Hospitality is breaking ground this spring on a 170-room Residence Inn in St Louis The 12-story hotel, at 8125 Forsyth Blvd, will have meeting rooms, an outdoor terrace, bar and fitness center It is...
Hartford Business Journal Paredim Partners is in talks to acquire the 104-room Hawthorn Suites hotel in Manchester, Conn, and convert it into apartments The Elmsford, NY, developer met with the Manchester Planning and Zoning Commission to discuss...
Boston Business Journal Kems Corp has proposed converting the Our Lady of Victories church in Boston into a 26-unit residential condominium building Plans for the property, at 25 Isabella St, call for one-, two- and three-bedroom units as well as 21...