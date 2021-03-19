Log In or Subscribe to read more
Fairfield Properties has paid $33 million, or $660,000/unit, for the 50-unit Horizon at Roslyn apartment complex in the Long Island community of Roslyn, NY The Melville, NY, investor bought the 15-year-old property, at 61 Bryant Ave, along Hempstead...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Talon Private Capital and PGIM Real Estate has paid $169 million, or $28116/sf, for Advanta Edge Campus, a 601,081-square-foot office property in Bellevue, Wash The Shidler Group sold the property and was...
Austin Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners has sold Flatiron Domain, a 364-unit apartment complex in Austin, Texas, for an undisclosed price The local developer sold the property, at 10727 Domain Drive, to Sterling Equities Inc of New York...
Dallas Morning News Eagle Property Capital has purchased a pair of Dallas-area apartment properties with a combined 600 units The seller and purchase prices were not disclosed The Coral Gables, Fla, company financed its purchases with a $55 million...
Philadelphia Business Journal Medipower Public Co has agreed to pay $115 million, or $15501/sf, for a portfolio of six grocery-anchored shopping centers totaling 741,902 square feet in suburban Philadelphia The Cyprus company is buying the portfolio...
A venture of Harbor Associates and Singerman Real Estate has purchased the 297,277-square-foot Summit IV office complex in Aliso Viejo, Calif The venture bought the property, at 15 and 25 Enterprise Drive, from Invesco Real Estate for what is said...
LA Biz A venture led by Captiva Partners has paid $11 million, or $23404/sf, for a 47,000-square-foot flex industrial property at 1101, 1103 and 1117 West Isabel St in Burbank, Calif The seller was not disclosed The three-building property was built...
The Bethesda, Md, REIT bought the 448-room property from an affiliate of Edinburgh Management, a Houston hotel developer Host said the price it paid for the 39-year-old property amounts to a discount of up to 25 percent of the property's pre-Covid...
Commercial Property Executive GI Partners has paid $415 million, or $38263/sf, for a two-building office and research and development complex totaling 108,459 square feet in Santa Clara, Calif The San Francisco investment firm purchased the...