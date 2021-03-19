Log In or Subscribe to read more
Hartford Business Journal Paredim Partners is in talks to acquire the 104-room Hawthorn Suites hotel in Manchester, Conn, and convert it into apartments The Elmsford, NY, developer met with the Manchester Planning and Zoning Commission to discuss...
Boston Business Journal Kems Corp has proposed converting the Our Lady of Victories church in Boston into a 26-unit residential condominium building Plans for the property, at 25 Isabella St, call for one-, two- and three-bedroom units as well as 21...
Austin Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners has sold Flatiron Domain, a 364-unit apartment complex in Austin, Texas, for an undisclosed price The local developer sold the property, at 10727 Domain Drive, to Sterling Equities Inc of New York...
Dallas Morning News Eagle Property Capital has purchased a pair of Dallas-area apartment properties with a combined 600 units The seller and purchase prices were not disclosed The Coral Gables, Fla, company financed its purchases with a $55 million...
Dallas Morning News Cortland Farmers Market, a 220-unit apartment complex, has opened in downtown Dallas Cortland, an Atlanta developer, built the property at 1001 South Harwood St Monthly rents start at more than $1,500 Amenities include a fitness...
Kansas City Business Journal A venture of local developers Americo Life and Burns & McDonnell has proposed building Museum Tower, a 300-unit apartment property in Kansas City, Mo The development, at the intersection of East 45 and Main streets,...
Charlotte Business Journal The buzz is that Amazoncom Inc is fully leasing a 125,937-square-foot industrial building in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC The online retail giant is believed to be taking its space in Building C...
Tampa Bay Business Journal DHI Communities, the multifamily development arm of DR Horton, is building a residential project on a 34-acre site it recently acquired in Pasco County, Fla The developer paid $95 million for the site, which is north of...
Bisnow A venture of EYA, Bozzuto and the Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County, Md, has broken ground on the 268-unit Hurtson apartment building in Rockville, Md The seven-story property is being built as part of the Westside at...