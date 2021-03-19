Log In or Subscribe to read more
Pittsburgh Business Times Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease to fully occupy a 278,000-square-foot industrial building that’s under construction in Imperial, Pa SunCap Property Group of Charlotte, NC, is building the property, at 17 William...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has originated $64 million of Fannie Mae financing to help fund Gelt Inc’s acquisition of the 352-unit Regatta Apartments in the Denver suburb of Northglenn, Colo The loan has a 10-year term As...
Knighthead Funding has provided $61 million of financing against the 115-room Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve resort, in Puerto Rico The five-year loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture led by the Prisa Group affiliate of the Stubbe...
Dallas Morning News Eagle Property Capital has purchased a pair of Dallas-area apartment properties with a combined 600 units The seller and purchase prices were not disclosed The Coral Gables, Fla, company financed its purchases with a $55 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $325 million CMBS loan against the 1,193-room Hyatt Regency New Orleans hotel has been hit with an $8125 million appraisal reduction amount That’s the result of the loan, securitized through New...
Dwight Capital has originated a $3248 million loan under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 272-unit Springs at Laurens Road apartment property in Greenville, SC The loan allowed the owner, Continental...
Bisnow A venture of EYA, Bozzuto and the Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County, Md, has broken ground on the 268-unit Hurtson apartment building in Rockville, Md The seven-story property is being built as part of the Westside at...
Philadelphia Business Journal Medipower Public Co has agreed to pay $115 million, or $15501/sf, for a portfolio of six grocery-anchored shopping centers totaling 741,902 square feet in suburban Philadelphia The Cyprus company is buying the portfolio...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has originated $414 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 252-unit Bell Boca Town Center apartment property in Boca Raton, Fla The seven-year loan allowed Bell Partners Inc of Greensboro, NC, to...