South Florida Business Journal A Blackstone Real Estate-managed fund has paid $230 million, or about $69697/sf, for 2 and 3 MiamiCentral, a pair of office buildings totaling 330,000 square feet in Miami An affiliate of Shorenstein Properties sold...
TerraCap Management LLC has paid $309 million, or $137/sf, for the Koll Cotton Center, a 225,403-square-foot office-flex property in the Cotton Center Business Park in Phoenix The Naples, Fla, investment manager bought the seven-building complex...
Southwood Realty has sold two neighboring apartment properties with 265 units in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Gastonia, NC, for $26 million Pedcor Cos paid $16 million, or $102,564/unit, for the 156-unit Landings, while Gindi Equities paid $10...
Fairfield Properties has paid $33 million, or $660,000/unit, for the 50-unit Horizon at Roslyn apartment complex in the Long Island community of Roslyn, NY The Melville, NY, investor bought the 15-year-old property, at 61 Bryant Ave, along Hempstead...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Talon Private Capital and PGIM Real Estate has paid $169 million, or $28116/sf, for Advanta Edge Campus, a 601,081-square-foot office property in Bellevue, Wash The Shidler Group sold the property and was...
Austin Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners has sold Flatiron Domain, a 364-unit apartment complex in Austin, Texas, for an undisclosed price The local developer sold the property, at 10727 Domain Drive, to Sterling Equities Inc of New York...
Dallas Morning News Eagle Property Capital has purchased a pair of Dallas-area apartment properties with a combined 600 units The seller and purchase prices were not disclosed The Coral Gables, Fla, company financed its purchases with a $55 million...
Philadelphia Business Journal Medipower Public Co has agreed to pay $115 million, or $15501/sf, for a portfolio of six grocery-anchored shopping centers totaling 741,902 square feet in suburban Philadelphia The Cyprus company is buying the portfolio...
A venture of Harbor Associates and Singerman Real Estate has purchased the 297,277-square-foot Summit IV office complex in Aliso Viejo, Calif The venture bought the property, at 15 and 25 Enterprise Drive, from Invesco Real Estate for what is said...