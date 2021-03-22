Log In or Subscribe to read more
Jacksonville Business Journal A groundbreaking is set for this Thursday on Vicar’s Landing at Oak Bridge, a 235-unit retirement community in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla, about 18 miles southeast of downtown Jacksonville, Fla The property will have...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Jamestown has filed plans to build a 13-story affordable-housing property in Atlanta The developer is building 160 units on top of an eight-story parking garage near the North Avenue Plaza retail and residential...
Times of San Diego CH Projects has paid $258 million, or $196,946/room, for the 131-room Lafayette Hotel in San Diego The San Diego hospitality group acquired the property from Lafayette Landlord LLC, which had purchased it in 2004 for $96 million,...
TerraCap Management LLC has paid $309 million, or $137/sf, for the Koll Cotton Center, a 225,403-square-foot office-flex property in the Cotton Center Business Park in Phoenix The Naples, Fla, investment manager bought the seven-building complex...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Liberty Group has submitted a proposal to develop a 14-story hotel with 126 rooms on Harbour Island in downtown Tampa, Fla The local developer has proposed building the property on the site of a bank branch, at 800 South...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Power Design Inc has broken ground on a 208,000-square-foot warehouse property Palmetto, Fla, about two miles north of Bradenton, Fla The St Petersburg, Fla, electrical contractor and systems integrator is building the...
South Florida Business Journal The Related Group has been approved to build a 30-story residential condominium project along the Atlantic Ocean in Hollywood, Fla The 300-unit building is tentatively being called the Icon Residences Hollywood Its 78...
South Florida Business Journal Deerfield Investments is said to be developing a 339-unit apartment complex near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla The two-building project, dubbed Hollywood Oaks, is being planned for a...
Southwood Realty has sold two neighboring apartment properties with 265 units in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Gastonia, NC, for $26 million Pedcor Cos paid $16 million, or $102,564/unit, for the 156-unit Landings, while Gindi Equities paid $10...