Jacksonville Business Journal A groundbreaking is set for this Thursday on Vicar’s Landing at Oak Bridge, a 235-unit retirement community in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla, about 18 miles southeast of downtown Jacksonville, Fla The property will have...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Jamestown has filed plans to build a 13-story affordable-housing property in Atlanta The developer is building 160 units on top of an eight-story parking garage near the North Avenue Plaza retail and residential...
Hartford Business Journal A venture of Jasko Development and Zelman Real Estate is breaking ground soon on the 111-unit Residences at Wash Brook apartment building in Bloomfield, Conn, about eight miles northwest of Hartford, Conn The four-story...
Times of San Diego CH Projects has paid $258 million, or $196,946/room, for the 131-room Lafayette Hotel in San Diego The San Diego hospitality group acquired the property from Lafayette Landlord LLC, which had purchased it in 2004 for $96 million,...
Dallas Morning News Spectrum Properties Ltd has filed plans to develop 100 apartment units near the Dallas Farmers Market in that city’s downtown area The $29 million project, which is being called the Pearl Lofts, has been proposed for a...
Austin Business Journal Slate Real Estate Partners is developing a four-story apartment project with 310 units in Austin, Texas The project is being built on a 77-acre development site next to the recently completed Highland Tech Center, with 86,105...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Liberty Group has submitted a proposal to develop a 14-story hotel with 126 rooms on Harbour Island in downtown Tampa, Fla The local developer has proposed building the property on the site of a bank branch, at 800 South...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Power Design Inc has broken ground on a 208,000-square-foot warehouse property Palmetto, Fla, about two miles north of Bradenton, Fla The St Petersburg, Fla, electrical contractor and systems integrator is building the...
South Florida Business Journal The Related Group has been approved to build a 30-story residential condominium project along the Atlantic Ocean in Hollywood, Fla The 300-unit building is tentatively being called the Icon Residences Hollywood Its 78...