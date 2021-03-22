Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Walgreens Boots Alliance is looking to sublease 16 Walgreens and Duane Reade stores in Manhattan The company has hired JLL to sublease the properties, which total more than 156,000 square feet The properties are at: – 322 Eighth...
The national office vacancy rate was 15 percent in February, according to CommercialEdge That's up from 134 percent last year, just before the coronavirus pandemic got underway and work-from-home became the norm among office users Meanwhile, listing...
St Louis Business Journal Local developer Midas Hospitality is breaking ground this spring on a 170-room Residence Inn in St Louis The 12-story hotel, at 8125 Forsyth Blvd, will have meeting rooms, an outdoor terrace, bar and fitness center It is...
Kansas City Business Journal A venture of local developers Americo Life and Burns & McDonnell has proposed building Museum Tower, a 300-unit apartment property in Kansas City, Mo The development, at the intersection of East 45 and Main streets,...
Charlotte Business Journal The buzz is that Amazoncom Inc is fully leasing a 125,937-square-foot industrial building in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC The online retail giant is believed to be taking its space in Building C...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal The Natural LLC has sold District 600, a 78-unit apartment property in Minneapolis, for $1475 million, or $189,102/unit The company, an affiliate of Michael Development Corp of St Paul, Minn, sold the six-story...
REJournalscom A venture led by NRP Group has lined up $128 million of financing for the development of Via Sana, a 72-unit affordable-housing project in Cleveland The venture, which includes MetroHealth and CCH Development Corp, obtained a $95...
The Real Deal Under Armour Inc is looking to sublease 24,403 square feet of the 53,000 sf of retail space it leases at Manhattan’s GM Building The Baltimore sportswear-apparel company has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the space Its...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Shafer Richardson Inc is planning to build the 237-unit Raya Apartments in Richfield, Minn, about seven miles south of Minneapolis The Minneapolis developer had purchased the project’s development site, at...