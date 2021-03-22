Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A Blackstone Real Estate-managed fund has paid $230 million, or about $69697/sf, for 2 and 3 MiamiCentral, a pair of office buildings totaling 330,000 square feet in Miami An affiliate of Shorenstein Properties sold...
Times of San Diego CH Projects has paid $258 million, or $196,946/room, for the 131-room Lafayette Hotel in San Diego The San Diego hospitality group acquired the property from Lafayette Landlord LLC, which had purchased it in 2004 for $96 million,...
Wells Fargo Bank and Mesa West Capital have provided $153 million of financing against 123 North Wacker Drive, a 541,000-square-foot office building in downtown Chicago The financing, comprised of $116 million of senior debt provided by Wells Fargo...
Commercial Observer A venture of Elion Partners and Buchanan Partners has secured $155 million of financing against a portfolio of five industrial properties totaling 133 million square feet in suburban Washington, DC Bank of America provided the...
Southwood Realty has sold two neighboring apartment properties with 265 units in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Gastonia, NC, for $26 million Pedcor Cos paid $16 million, or $102,564/unit, for the 156-unit Landings, while Gindi Equities paid $10...
Fairfield Properties has paid $33 million, or $660,000/unit, for the 50-unit Horizon at Roslyn apartment complex in the Long Island community of Roslyn, NY The Melville, NY, investor bought the 15-year-old property, at 61 Bryant Ave, along Hempstead...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has originated $64 million of Fannie Mae financing to help fund Gelt Inc’s acquisition of the 352-unit Regatta Apartments in the Denver suburb of Northglenn, Colo The loan has a 10-year term As...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Talon Private Capital and PGIM Real Estate has paid $169 million, or $28116/sf, for Advanta Edge Campus, a 601,081-square-foot office property in Bellevue, Wash The Shidler Group sold the property and was...
Knighthead Funding has provided $61 million of financing against the 115-room Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve resort, in Puerto Rico The five-year loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture led by the Prisa Group affiliate of the Stubbe...