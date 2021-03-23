Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ A family office has paid $28 million, or $205,882/unit, for the 136-unit Gillette Towers seniors-housing complex in Sayreville, NJ AMS Acquisitions LLC of New York sold the two-building property at 100 and 110 Kennedy Drive The...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of local developers Fulton Street Cos and Harrison Street Real Estate Capital has proposed a 433-unit apartment project at 1201-1215 West Fulton St in Chicago Harrison Street paid $20 million for the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Greenstone Properties is developing a 124,767-square-foot office building as part of a multi-phase development in the Atlanta suburb of Chamblee, Ga The five-story property is being developed on a 28-acre site at 5238...
Orlando Business Journal A venture that includes affiliates of Park Square Homes and Konover South is planning to develop a mixed-use project in Ocoee, Fla, about 12 miles west of Orlando, Fla The project, which is being called Ocoee Village Center,...
Meta Housing Corp has broken ground on the 101-unit Juniper Grove affordable-housing development in Palmdale, Calif The Los Angeles developer is financing the $333 million project with loans from the City of Palmdale, Pacific Western Bank and the...
Dallas Morning News Ground has broken on the 105,000-square-foot Allen Tech Hub office building in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The four-story project is being built on a speculative basis at the southwest corner of Collins Way and South...
Dallas Morning News Cawley Partners has proposed developing a two-building office project with about 600,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The project, which is being called Tate + Toll, will have two 12-story buildings on the...
Dallas Morning News Work is expected to start next month on a three-building industrial project near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Euless, Texas Urban Logistics Realty of Dallas has filed plans to develop the 370,000-square-foot...
Cleveland Business Journal Woodpeckers LLC, a local woodworking tool manufacturer, has agreed to lease 79,200 square feet of industrial space at the Mills Business Park distribution facility in Strongsville, Ohio Scannell Properties of Indianapolis...