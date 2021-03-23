Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive ML Realty Partners is breaking ground this summer on two industrial facilities that will total 605,400 square feet in Bensenville, Ill The Itasca, Ill, investor plans to complete construction next spring The buildings,...
Real Estate NJ A family office has paid $28 million, or $205,882/unit, for the 136-unit Gillette Towers seniors-housing complex in Sayreville, NJ AMS Acquisitions LLC of New York sold the two-building property at 100 and 110 Kennedy Drive The...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of local developers Fulton Street Cos and Harrison Street Real Estate Capital has proposed a 433-unit apartment project at 1201-1215 West Fulton St in Chicago Harrison Street paid $20 million for the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Greenstone Properties is developing a 124,767-square-foot office building as part of a multi-phase development in the Atlanta suburb of Chamblee, Ga The five-story property is being developed on a 28-acre site at 5238...
Orlando Business Journal A venture that includes affiliates of Park Square Homes and Konover South is planning to develop a mixed-use project in Ocoee, Fla, about 12 miles west of Orlando, Fla The project, which is being called Ocoee Village Center,...
Dallas Morning News Ground has broken on the 105,000-square-foot Allen Tech Hub office building in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The four-story project is being built on a speculative basis at the southwest corner of Collins Way and South...
Dallas Morning News Cawley Partners has proposed developing a two-building office project with about 600,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The project, which is being called Tate + Toll, will have two 12-story buildings on the...
Dallas Morning News Work is expected to start next month on a three-building industrial project near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Euless, Texas Urban Logistics Realty of Dallas has filed plans to develop the 370,000-square-foot...
Phoenix Business Journal Merit Partners Inc has broken ground on a 750,000-square-foot industrial property in Tolleson, Ariz The Phoenix developer expects to complete it by October The property is being built as part of the Tolleson Corporate Park,...