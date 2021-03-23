Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Excelsa Properties has paid $64 million, or $285,714/unit, for the 224-unit Tribeca at Camp Springs apartment property in Camp Springs, Md, about 10 miles southeast of Washington, DC The Lebanon firm acquired the complex from...
A venture of Blackfin Real Estate Partners and GMF Capital has paid $48 million, or an average of nearly $106,200/unit, for a portfolio of three apartment properties with 452 units in the suburbs of Richmond, Va, and Norfolk, Va The venture bought...
Sacramento Business Journal Invesco Real Estate has paid $11316 million for a portfolio of seven industrial buildings totaling about 116 million square feet in the Sacramento, Calif, area The Atlanta investment company purchased the portfolio from...
Real Estate NJ A family office has paid $28 million, or $205,882/unit, for the 136-unit Gillette Towers seniors-housing complex in Sayreville, NJ AMS Acquisitions LLC of New York sold the two-building property at 100 and 110 Kennedy Drive The...
Meta Housing Corp has broken ground on the 101-unit Juniper Grove affordable-housing development in Palmdale, Calif The Los Angeles developer is financing the $333 million project with loans from the City of Palmdale, Pacific Western Bank and the...
Phoenix Business Journal Merit Partners Inc has broken ground on a 750,000-square-foot industrial property in Tolleson, Ariz The Phoenix developer expects to complete it by October The property is being built as part of the Tolleson Corporate Park,...
Triad Business Journal Ares Management has sold a pair of industrial buildings totaling 317,860 square feet in Mebane, NC, for $338 million, or about $10634/sf The Los Angeles company sold the properties, at 1018 Corporate Park Drive and 2306 Park...
South Florida Business Journal A Blackstone Real Estate-managed fund has paid $230 million, or about $69697/sf, for 2 and 3 MiamiCentral, a pair of office buildings totaling 330,000 square feet in Miami An affiliate of Shorenstein Properties sold...
Times of San Diego CH Projects has paid $258 million, or $196,946/room, for the 131-room Lafayette Hotel in San Diego The San Diego hospitality group acquired the property from Lafayette Landlord LLC, which had purchased it in 2004 for $96 million,...