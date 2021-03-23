Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer A venture of Angelo, Gordon & Co, George Comfort & Sons and Columbia Property Trust has secured $415 million of fresh financing against 575 Lexington Ave, a 746,280-square-foot office property in Manhattan Aareal Capital...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Greenstone Properties is developing a 124,767-square-foot office building as part of a multi-phase development in the Atlanta suburb of Chamblee, Ga The five-story property is being developed on a 28-acre site at 5238...
Orlando Business Journal A venture that includes affiliates of Park Square Homes and Konover South is planning to develop a mixed-use project in Ocoee, Fla, about 12 miles west of Orlando, Fla The project, which is being called Ocoee Village Center,...
The SEC last week formally charged Seth P Levine, a New Jersey apartment investor, with defrauding investors from whom he had raised capital Most of his investors were members of the Orthodox Jewish community and had invested “millions based...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL has originated $427 million of Freddie Mac financing against Tortuga Pointe, a 295-unit apartment property in St Petersburg, Fla The 10-year loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of the...
Multifamily property owners could be facing increases of 50 percent or more on their property insurance premiums resulting from a rise in natural disasters and what's referred to as a market hardening, where low interest rates make it difficult for...
Triad Business Journal Ares Management has sold a pair of industrial buildings totaling 317,860 square feet in Mebane, NC, for $338 million, or about $10634/sf The Los Angeles company sold the properties, at 1018 Corporate Park Drive and 2306 Park...
Jacksonville Business Journal A groundbreaking is set for this Thursday on Vicar’s Landing at Oak Bridge, a 235-unit retirement community in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla, about 18 miles southeast of downtown Jacksonville, Fla The property will have...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Jamestown has filed plans to build a 13-story affordable-housing property in Atlanta The developer is building 160 units on top of an eight-story parking garage near the North Avenue Plaza retail and residential...