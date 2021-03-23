Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Excelsa Properties has paid $64 million, or $285,714/unit, for the 224-unit Tribeca at Camp Springs apartment property in Camp Springs, Md, about 10 miles southeast of Washington, DC The Lebanon firm acquired the complex from...
South Florida Business Journal Prestige Cos has broken ground on the initial phase of The Trails apartment complex in Miami Plans for the three-story phase call for 84 one- and two-bedroom units on a two-acre site at 1040 SW 70th Ave Completion is...
Commercial Property Executive ML Realty Partners is breaking ground this summer on two industrial facilities that will total 605,400 square feet in Bensenville, Ill The Itasca, Ill, investor plans to complete construction next spring The buildings,...
Real Estate NJ A family office has paid $28 million, or $205,882/unit, for the 136-unit Gillette Towers seniors-housing complex in Sayreville, NJ AMS Acquisitions LLC of New York sold the two-building property at 100 and 110 Kennedy Drive The...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of local developers Fulton Street Cos and Harrison Street Real Estate Capital has proposed a 433-unit apartment project at 1201-1215 West Fulton St in Chicago Harrison Street paid $20 million for the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Greenstone Properties is developing a 124,767-square-foot office building as part of a multi-phase development in the Atlanta suburb of Chamblee, Ga The five-story property is being developed on a 28-acre site at 5238...
Orlando Business Journal A venture that includes affiliates of Park Square Homes and Konover South is planning to develop a mixed-use project in Ocoee, Fla, about 12 miles west of Orlando, Fla The project, which is being called Ocoee Village Center,...
Meta Housing Corp has broken ground on the 101-unit Juniper Grove affordable-housing development in Palmdale, Calif The Los Angeles developer is financing the $333 million project with loans from the City of Palmdale, Pacific Western Bank and the...
Dallas Morning News Ground has broken on the 105,000-square-foot Allen Tech Hub office building in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The four-story project is being built on a speculative basis at the southwest corner of Collins Way and South...