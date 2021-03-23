Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Diego Business Journal Elion Acq LLC has paid $13 million, or $18512/sf, for a 70,224-square-foot industrial building in the Palomar Airport Business Park in Carlsbad, Calif The company, an affiliate of Elion Partners of Miami, was represented...
Bisnow A venture of Terrapin Development Co, the University of Maryland and Brandywine Realty Trust is building a mixed-use project in College Park, Md The development is being built on a five-acre site at the corner of Baltimore Avenue and Campus...
A venture of Blackfin Real Estate Partners and GMF Capital has paid $48 million, or an average of nearly $106,200/unit, for a portfolio of three apartment properties with 452 units in the suburbs of Richmond, Va, and Norfolk, Va The venture bought...
Sacramento Business Journal Invesco Real Estate has paid $11316 million for a portfolio of seven industrial buildings totaling about 116 million square feet in the Sacramento, Calif, area The Atlanta investment company purchased the portfolio from...
Real Estate NJ A family office has paid $28 million, or $205,882/unit, for the 136-unit Gillette Towers seniors-housing complex in Sayreville, NJ AMS Acquisitions LLC of New York sold the two-building property at 100 and 110 Kennedy Drive The...
Triad Business Journal Ares Management has sold a pair of industrial buildings totaling 317,860 square feet in Mebane, NC, for $338 million, or about $10634/sf The Los Angeles company sold the properties, at 1018 Corporate Park Drive and 2306 Park...
South Florida Business Journal A Blackstone Real Estate-managed fund has paid $230 million, or about $69697/sf, for 2 and 3 MiamiCentral, a pair of office buildings totaling 330,000 square feet in Miami An affiliate of Shorenstein Properties sold...
Times of San Diego CH Projects has paid $258 million, or $196,946/room, for the 131-room Lafayette Hotel in San Diego The San Diego hospitality group acquired the property from Lafayette Landlord LLC, which had purchased it in 2004 for $96 million,...
TerraCap Management LLC has paid $309 million, or $137/sf, for the Koll Cotton Center, a 225,403-square-foot office-flex property in the Cotton Center Business Park in Phoenix The Naples, Fla, investment manager bought the seven-building complex...