Log In or Subscribe to read more
MetLife Investment Management completed $107 billion of investments in commercial real estate debt and equity last year, increasing its portfolio to $1067 billion That total is comprised of $74 billion of mortgages and $327 billion of equity Last...
San Diego Business Journal Elion Acq LLC has paid $13 million, or $18512/sf, for a 70,224-square-foot industrial building in the Palomar Airport Business Park in Carlsbad, Calif The company, an affiliate of Elion Partners of Miami, was represented...
Commercial Observer Excelsa Properties has paid $64 million, or $285,714/unit, for the 224-unit Tribeca at Camp Springs apartment property in Camp Springs, Md, about 10 miles southeast of Washington, DC The Lebanon firm acquired the complex from...
Sacramento Business Journal Invesco Real Estate has paid $11316 million for a portfolio of seven industrial buildings totaling about 116 million square feet in the Sacramento, Calif, area The Atlanta investment company purchased the portfolio from...
Canyon Partners Real Estate has provided $252 million of financing to fund the construction of the 131-room Moxy hotel in Charleston, SC A venture of Opterra Capital and the Montford Group expects to break ground on the project soon and complete it...
South Florida Business Journal Cirrus Real Estate Partners has provided $90 million of fresh debt to the developer of the 62-story One Thousand Museum residential condominium property in downtown Miami A venture led by developer Gilberto Bomeny...
Real Estate NJ A family office has paid $28 million, or $205,882/unit, for the 136-unit Gillette Towers seniors-housing complex in Sayreville, NJ AMS Acquisitions LLC of New York sold the two-building property at 100 and 110 Kennedy Drive The...
Commercial Observer A venture of Angelo, Gordon & Co, George Comfort & Sons and Columbia Property Trust has secured $415 million of fresh financing against 575 Lexington Ave, a 746,280-square-foot office property in Manhattan Aareal Capital...
The SEC last week formally charged Seth P Levine, a New Jersey apartment investor, with defrauding investors from whom he had raised capital Most of his investors were members of the Orthodox Jewish community and had invested “millions based...