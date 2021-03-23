Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Cirrus Real Estate Partners has provided $90 million of fresh debt to the developer of the 62-story One Thousand Museum residential condominium property in downtown Miami A venture led by developer Gilberto Bomeny...
Real Estate NJ A family office has paid $28 million, or $205,882/unit, for the 136-unit Gillette Towers seniors-housing complex in Sayreville, NJ AMS Acquisitions LLC of New York sold the two-building property at 100 and 110 Kennedy Drive The...
The SEC last week formally charged Seth P Levine, a New Jersey apartment investor, with defrauding investors from whom he had raised capital Most of his investors were members of the Orthodox Jewish community and had invested “millions based...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL has originated $427 million of Freddie Mac financing against Tortuga Pointe, a 295-unit apartment property in St Petersburg, Fla The 10-year loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of the...
Multifamily property owners could be facing increases of 50 percent or more on their property insurance premiums resulting from a rise in natural disasters and what's referred to as a market hardening, where low interest rates make it difficult for...
The Real Deal Walgreens Boots Alliance is looking to sublease 16 Walgreens and Duane Reade stores in Manhattan The company has hired JLL to sublease the properties, which total more than 156,000 square feet The properties are at: – 322 Eighth...
Hartford Business Journal A venture of Jasko Development and Zelman Real Estate is breaking ground soon on the 111-unit Residences at Wash Brook apartment building in Bloomfield, Conn, about eight miles northwest of Hartford, Conn The four-story...
Wells Fargo Bank and Mesa West Capital have provided $153 million of financing against 123 North Wacker Drive, a 541,000-square-foot office building in downtown Chicago The financing, comprised of $116 million of senior debt provided by Wells Fargo...
TerraCap Management LLC has paid $309 million, or $137/sf, for the Koll Cotton Center, a 225,403-square-foot office-flex property in the Cotton Center Business Park in Phoenix The Naples, Fla, investment manager bought the seven-building complex...